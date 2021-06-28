Many Canada geese, common goldeneye, wood duck and mallard eggs have recently hatched, and now the hatchlings are on parade in our wetlands, rivers, bays and ponds.
Ducks, along with geese and swans are a family of waterbirds called waterfowl. Other waterbirds, such as coots, cormorants, grebes and loons are often called waterfowl, but scientifically they don’t belong to the waterfowl family (Crossley, Baicich and Barry, 2017).
On average, waterfowl incubate their eggs for 28 days. Nesting style varies and the attentiveness of the male also varies. In most cases, the female goose or duck is the parent who incubates the eggs. Canada geese males guard the female while she is incubating and continue to be a protector after the goslings hatch. Generally, the family parades together with one parent at the head of the line and one at the back. Male ducks, on the other hand, generally play no part in the incubation or protection of the female. Once incubation is underway, they tend to disappear.
Both Canada geese and mallards prefer to nest on the ground and near water. Canada’s usually choose elevated areas on which to nest so that they have a clear, 360-degree view. Mallards nest in an area where the vegetation is relatively high so they can sit and pull the vegetation nearby over themselves and the nest to conceal both. Canadas and mallards pluck down from their breasts to use as a liner or to cover the eggs if they leave the nest for a bit. Common goldeneyes and wood ducks are cavity nesters. Old woodpecker holes and squirrel nests are two of the kinds of cavities used. Canada geese will also make use of man-made structures such as nesting platforms, while common goldeneyes and wood ducks take readily to nest boxes, especially when cavities are scarce.
Canada geese have one brood and usually lay two to eight eggs. When the goslings hatch, they are covered in a yellowish down. They are alert from the start, and their eyes are open. They are ready to leave the nest when one or two days old. Upon leaving they can feed, walk and swim. A family of four was cruising down the river today in a very straight line until the lead parent decided it was time for a snack. The family swam to the edge of the water where the goslings fed on the grasses and sedges while their parents looked on.
Mallards often raise two broods. Female mallards can lay anywhere from one to 13 eggs. Ducklings are covered in down, are very alert and, according to science, are ready to leave the nest within 13 to 16 hours. Mallards forage for seeds and aquatic vegetation but also eat seeds and vegetation found on shorelines. Mallard ducklings have been on the canals for several weeks now as well as in our Peninsula wetlands.
Wood ducks seem to be one of the earliest nesters among the ducks. I have been seeing their ducklings for at least three weeks now. They lay between six and 16 eggs, according to the Cornell Ornithological lab. The families I have been seeing have had between nine and 13 ducklings. The life of a mother wood duck can be complicated and a lot of work. Some females may lay eggs in another female’s nest if nesting cavities are scarce. Such a large family must be a lot more work than the mother ever dreamed it would be.
Common goldeneyes lay a clutch of between four and nine eggs. As soon as they hatch the ducklings can feed themselves but still require protection. I have been watching a female with four ducklings. She has a tough job because three ducklings followed her to the river’s edge, but one stayed in a little pond about 500 yards away. The female has been busy flying back and forth trying to protect all of ducklings. Yesterday, she appeared to scold the stray duckling because it seemed to be getting too close to the other species of ducks in the pond. She chased the tiny, little duckling into the grasses at one end of the pond and then took off to check on the other three. They were obedient — staying in place until she returned. Today, she was still flying back and forth attending to the little one who was all alone! Some common goldeneyes can also be the recipient of other goldeneyes’ eggs or even eggs from a different species such as the common merganser.
Many waterfowl mothers are now on parade with their offspring, but some are still incubating. They may be late nesters or incubating a second brood. Ducks that nest in cavities are most interesting to watch. I have been watching goldeneyes fly furiously through the trees and over the water circling several times until they can come in for a landing, which means they line up with the cavity and fly in like an arrow. Common mergansers engage in this behavior too. Thus, it is not too late to be on the lookout for cavity nesting ducks such as those I have mentioned. You will be royally entertained. Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.