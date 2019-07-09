LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Police Department will be conducting its annual Hunter Education Class.
The class starts on Aug. 12 and goes through Aug. 17. You will need to attend all days.
The course is free but you must register online in order to attend. Register for the class at “Washington Hunter Education Classroom Course Register Ed11.”
If you have questions call 360-642-3416.
