Ideally, spring bulbs need to be planted in early November or before the first hard frost in our area. However, bulbs are also very forgiving and may still bloom even when put into the ground as late as early March, according to Washington State University Extension.
Bulbs grow and bloom the best when planted in an area that receives direct sunlight and adequate moisture. They can be planted in groupings (three or more) or in a straight line depending on available space in your planting location. It is a good idea to think about the height of the bulbs, not just the color, if you are planting several different types in the same area in order to create a pleasing display.
For more information, see the WSU publication PNW164 “Propagation of Plants from Specialized Structures” — pubs.extension.wsu.edu/propagation-of-plants-from-specialized-structures.
This past week felt like spring, but was it … really?
This edition of the Chinook Observer comes out on Groundhog’s Day (as good an excuse as any to re-watch the movie of the same name).
Living so tangled up with nature here on Washington’s wild outer coast, we savor every portent of changing seasons. Each brings its own particular rewards. Although most of us don’t put any stock in the whims of Pennsylvania rodents, right now does start to mark a turn of the seasons in our maritime region.
The start of spring is a minor source of controversy. Some are committed to the astronomical definition that places it at the equinox — March 20 this year. Others are more attached to what nature tells us. The earliest flower bulbs are up — many crocuses started blooming Jan. 15 as they do most every year — and the first skunk cabbage sprouts are flamboyantly splashing dazzling displays of green and yellow across the bottoms of countless dreary wetlands. Some authoritative meteorologists figure that by Valentine’s Day, the worst of winter is fairly over in western Washington — even if we rarely get a little snow as late as April.
In German tradition, a badger on Feb. 2 “breaks hibernation in order to observe the weather; if he can see his shadow he returns to his slumbers for six weeks, but if it rains he stays up and about, since winter will soon be over,” according to the trusty “Oxford Companion to the Year.” Here in America, a variation on this superstition was first taken up in Quarryville, Pennsylvania, where “a Slumbering Groundhog Lodge was formed, whose members, wearing silk hats and carrying canes, went out in search of a groundhog burrow; on finding one they watched its inhabitant’s conduct and reported back. Of twenty observations recorded, eight prognostications proved true, seven false, and five were indeterminate.”
Doing anything garden-related so early in the year at this latitude is a risky proposition, but it’s a temptation hard to resist. If you must begin mucking about in the soil, sounds like you can’t go too far wrong in dropping a few bulbs into the ground.
