Sliiiime.
Just saying the word conjures up images of viscous, sticky monsters from scary movie classics like “The Blob,” “The Thing” and “Ghostbusters” (although, who doesn’t secretly love Slimer)? Children of the 80s might remember Nickelodeon’s Saturday morning sketch series “You Can’t Do That on Television,” where letting slip an “I don’t know” would get you doused with a vat of green goop.
But to the slime tube worm, all this revolting ooze looks like Home Sweet Home.
Jelly roll
The slime tube worm (also called the jelly tube worm) belongs to a family of marine worms known as fan worms or feather duster worms, named for their beautiful feathery crowns of feeding tentacles.
Most fan worms construct tubes out of mud or sand grains, cemented together with a small amount of mucus, but slime tube worms secrete so much of the stuff that they forego the extra materials completely.
The genus name Myxicola means ‘living in slime,’ and the worms can sometimes be found living in slime together, their tubes fused into horrific goo balls. According to Leslie Harris, a polychaete specialist from the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, a decent-sized cluster of worms can produce “enough slime to fill a 40-gallon trash can”! Even as an invertebrate enthusiast, this makes my skin crawl.
Slime and punishment
Many worm predators are as repulsed by slime as we are, so the slime tube worm’s unappealing house is the perfect dwelling (although perhaps lacking in curb appeal).
If so much as a shadow passes overhead, the worm will quickly withdraw into its distasteful sheath. This is crucial for survival, because slime tube worms are slow to regenerate (grow back) missing parts, and if their tentacles are nipped off by a fish or crab, it could be curtains for them.
The rapid-escape response that allows the worm to reduce its body length by half in a split second is the work of an unusually large nerve cord called the giant ventral axon. The powerful contraction it produces simultaneously forces wastes out of the tube, literally “scaring the poop” out of the worm, but saving its head end to feed another day.
The test of slime
The slime tube worm’s amazing nervous system has been the subject of much research, but its slime has also been in the limelight (slimelight?) recently.
Studies have shown that in addition to protecting the worm from large enemies, the slime protects from the tiniest ones: bacteria. The tube’s antimicrobial properties keep harmful bugs out while allowing “good” bacteria to thrive (so well, in fact, that other animals sometimes colonize the slime tubes to feed on the cultures). Scientists are investigating whether the slime tube worm’s magical antibiotic casing might have potential uses in human medicine.
Nightmare on Taxonomy Street
Our Washington slime worm species was once thought to be the same as the European species Myxicola infundibulum, but taxonomists now suspect that it is a different species, based on the amount of slime produced and the habitat preferences (M. infundibulum lives exclusively in soft sediment, while our West Coast species sets up shop in rocks crevices or on dock pilings).
Just to be safe, we leave identifications like these at genus level, because there’s nothing more spine-chilling than calling a worm by the wrong name — except for the thought of spending your entire life trapped in a slime cocoon!
