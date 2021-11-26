SURFSIDE — It’s sea turtle rescue season on the Pacific Northwest coast, with the latest example ending sadly for a large olive ridley sea turtle discovered Nov. 21 near Surfside.
The story started Nov. 16 when a report came through to the Seaside Aquarium about a stranded turtle near Ocean Park, the aquarium said in a press release. The aquarium crew quickly responded but by the time they arrived the turtle had vanished. It was assumed that someone came across the turtle on the beach, thought it was dead, and picked it up — an action that is highly illegal.
At 7:30 a.m. Nov. 21 the aquarium got another report of a stranded turtle, but this time it was a bit further north of the Oysterville beach approach. The aquarium asked if the reporting party — beach patrol volunteer John Weldon — would stay with the turtle until staff could there. Weldon agreed to “turtle sit.” When staff arrived, they were surprised to see that it was the same sea turtle that had been stranded nearly a week earlier, based on distinctive marks on the turtle’s shell.
When these cold-stunned sea turtles wind up on the beach it can be very difficult to determine if the animal is dead or alive. They can be unresponsive, and their heartbeat can slow to one beat per minute. Other than being a violation of federal law, it is important to never take a sea turtle off the beach. Though it might look dead, there is a chance it is still alive. In fact, when the aquarium responds to stranded sea turtles, they treat them all as if they are alive until proven otherwise and that is how they treated the Nov. 21 turtle.
The fully grown olive ridley sea turtle was not showing any signs of life but it wasn’t until the turtle had been picked up and taken back to Seaside Aquarium for observation that it was eventually declared dead.
It is still unknown if someone came across the turtle on Nov. 16 and picked it up, only to put it back on the beach later in the week or if the turtle somehow swam back out, something that aquarium staff have never before seen happen.
“While this situation is very sad, the aquarium would like to take the time to thank everyone involved in trying to rescue this animal,” the aquarium’s Tiffany Boothe said. “Thank you to the reporting party, Portland State University for helping to organize transfer of the turtle to a rehab facility, and the Oregon Coast Aquarium for being willing to take the turtle in for rehabilitation.”
This is the fourth turtle to be recovered locally in the last two months and “turtle season” has just begun. Two olive ridley sea turtles stranded in Oregon Oct. 27. Both were alive and taken to the Oregon Coast Aquarium, but have subsequently died. A green sea turtle stranded on the Washington coast is currently undergoing rehab at the Seattle Aquarium.
Cold-stunned sea turtles can be extremely difficult to rehab. Not only are they suffering from extreme hypothermia, but they also often have other underlying conditions such as pneumonia, infection, and dehydration. They are also prone to broken bones or damage to their shell due to stormy weather, heavy surf, or stranding on a rocky beach. It takes a great deal of care and dedication to work with these animals, knowing only about 5% survive.
If you do happen to come across a sea turtle on either an Oregon or Washington beach, contact the closest aquarium — the number for the Seaside Aquarium is 503-738-6211 — state police, or the marine mammal stranding network. If possible, stay with the turtle until someone can respond. Do not move or touch the turtle unless advised to do so by a stranding official.
