LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there is also a growing list of in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
June 4, 10 a.m. Saturday: Pruning Shrubs and Landscape trees (in-person) — WSU Cowlitz County Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will explain and demonstrate principles of early summer pruning for landscape shrubs and answer questions such as what shrubs should be pruned in June, and how to do it so the plants look groomed and healthy, and prepared to bloom next year. This FREE in-person class will begin in Cougar Cottage meeting room located at Washington St. Entrance to the Cowlitz Co. fairgrounds, the small white building on the left of the entrance drive).
June 7, noon Tuesday: Summer Pruning of Fruit Trees (online) — When is the best time to prune? It depends! WSU Extension Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss the importance of summer pruning, types of pruning cuts, and what tools to use. You will learn the best time to prune and what pruning does for the health of a tree.
June 7, 6 p.m. Tuesday: Create a Hanging Basket (in-person) — WSU Cowlitz County Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will help attendees create beautiful hanging baskets. Students ages 6-12 will learn how to combine a variety of plants in a planter that will fill, chill and spill into a beautiful hanging basket. Class size is limited to 20 children. The cost of the class is $15 per participant, and all attendees must pre-register and pay online: kids-hanging-baskets-workshop.cheddarup.com WSU cannot accept checks or cash at the workshop. The workshop will be held in Longview. You will be given the location after you have registered. Walk-ins cannot be admitted. The workshop is sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.
June 14, noon Tuesday: Do-it-Yourself “Irrigation” (on-line) — Hot summer, wilted plants, and you are stuck holding the hose. There is a way out! WSU Master Gardener Jerry Winchell will explain how to construct a simple and inexpensive sprinkler system. Find out how to develop a sprinkler system that allows you the flexibility to reduce water use, save time, use less labor, and control weeds.
June 21, noon Tuesday: Answers to Garden Problems (on-online) — If you plant it, they will come! A panel of WSU Extension Master Gardeners will help you identify and manage problems that may pop up in your garden during the growing season and be available to answer questions using common sense and nature-friendly methods.
June 28, noon Tuesday: Tips for Easy Gardening (on-online) — Do you love to garden but find that your body doesn’t share your enthusiasm. WSU Master Gardener Dale Wheeler is discuss ways to garden that will compensate for the limitations that your body may impose upon you.
No need to register for online programs, just pop in. Connection information (sign up for the necessary Zoom account at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09
The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. For help or for more information, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
