The day after the storm and the king tides saw many birds still feeding in the wetlands and many just resting up after a few days of furiously eating their favorite prey.

There was still water everywhere. Lawns, wetlands, and fields were still flooded. Greater yellowlegs foraged on an Oysterville lawn, while hundreds of dunlins rested in an Oysterville field/wetland. Flocks of Brewer’s and red-winged blackbirds with a few European starlings mixed in looked for seeds in the grasses along the Willapa bay shoreline. A pair of barred owls were hunting , landed on the road for whatever prey was there. It was pitch dark so it was hard to see what they might have snagged or if they snagged anything at all.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

