The day after the storm and the king tides saw many birds still feeding in the wetlands and many just resting up after a few days of furiously eating their favorite prey.
There was still water everywhere. Lawns, wetlands, and fields were still flooded. Greater yellowlegs foraged on an Oysterville lawn, while hundreds of dunlins rested in an Oysterville field/wetland. Flocks of Brewer’s and red-winged blackbirds with a few European starlings mixed in looked for seeds in the grasses along the Willapa bay shoreline. A pair of barred owls were hunting , landed on the road for whatever prey was there. It was pitch dark so it was hard to see what they might have snagged or if they snagged anything at all.
Backyard birds began to return in greater numbers. Some like the spotted towhee and the fox sparrow became the bathing beauties of winter. Black-capped chickadees and dark-eyed juncos came in larger numbers to feast on black oil seeds. Two Anna’s hummingbirds are feeding peacefully at their nectar feeders. Maybe they will be early nesters in our yard this year.
Canada geese gathered in the fields to look for sustenance. The usual ducks all but disappeared from the wetlands. Raptors including several bald eagles and one red-tailed hawk were more visible. They were on the hunt as always.
Hines marsh has been home to three trumpeter swans at least since the annual Christmas count held on the 17th of December and for a few days afterwards. After the storm the three swans in Hines marsh on the Martha Jordan birding trail were not seen, but off Oysterville road two trumpeter swans swam and fed in the lower part of Hines marsh. As many as eight trumpeters were being seen on Black Lake before the storm. I saw them there two days in a row. The birds included a family of four and two other pairs.
I checked out the ocean beach approaches at Ocean Park and Oysterville. Very few birds were lounging or feeding on the beach. Gulls and shorebirds were hard to come by. There was an excellent wrack line to explore for goodies, but the birds must have a found a place that offered more of their favorites. Even the gulls were largely absent after the king tides and storm. It seems that Willapa bay may have been more attractive after the storm.
I am continuing to see varied thrush, fox sparrows, song sparrows, American robins, and dark-eyed juncos on the roads and the roadside. A few northern flickers are still announcing their presence as are the Steller’s jays. I heard a pacific wren calling today. I was in the deep woods, so I watched and listened intently, and soon it appeared singing its little heart out.
The port at Nahcotta was a good stopping place for birds the day after the storm. Western grebe, horned grebe, common loon, bufflehead and one great blue heron were all there. American crows were on the oyster shell piles in Nahcotta along with a few glaucous-winged gulls.
The best sighting before the stormy weather was six western bluebirds in Oysterville. They were working their way along the road and stayed a while in the center of town. This is an unusual sighting as they are rare here at the best of times. To my chagrin, I didn’t have my camera with me at the time. I am rarely without it, but darn it all, this time I didn’t have it. However, two of us saw the birds. Neither of us had ours cameras, but we know what we saw. I have been back every day since with camera in hand hoping to see them again but alas no such luck.
Both before and after the king tides and the stormy weather great birding opportunities existed. My eyes are still looking for the bluebirds and other exciting sights on this delightful peninsula.
Happy birding and all the best for 2023.
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.