PACIFIC AND WAHKIAKUM COUNTIES — King tides are naturally occurring tidal events that bring high water levels to local shores. King tides will occur monthly in November through January.
Researchers throughout the region aim to utilize king tides to visualize sea level rise impacts and are calling on the community for help. Community members can contribute to the research efforts by sharing photos of king tides’ impacts to infrastructure, habitats, homes and other places of interest.
Researchers ask that these photos are uploaded to the free MyCoast phone app or MyCoast.org/WA website.
With adequate precautions, photographing king tides can be an exciting experience. Viewers are encouraged to stay off beaches, cliffs, and other low-lying areas, and never turn their back to the ocean to ensure safe, successful king tide viewing experiences.
Researchers will host a 30-minute webinar on Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. for community members interested in more information about how crowdsourced photos submitted to MyCoast.org/WA website or the MyCoast phone app will assist local projects. Webinar access: www.bit.ly/kingtides2022-23.
“King tides provide a glimpse of how sea level rise can affect our region,” said Jackson Blalock, community engagement specialist at Washington Sea Grant. “Today’s flooding or erosion problems will likely get worse with sea level rise, so photos from community members can ensure that planning for the future also addresses today’s priorities.”
King tides documented by community members on the MyCoast.org/WA website or MyCoast phone app will inform multiple projects, including the Pacific County Sea Level Rise Vulnerability Assessment conducted by the Pacific County Department of Community Development and The Watershed Company; sea level rise planning efforts in Baker and Grays Bay led by the Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership and Washington Sea Grant; and the 2023 Pacific County Marine Resource Committee’s Annual Science Conference and Seafood Feast.
