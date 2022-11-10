PACIFIC AND WAHKIAKUM COUNTIES — King tides are naturally occurring tidal events that bring high water levels to local shores. King tides will occur monthly in November through January.

Researchers throughout the region aim to utilize king tides to visualize sea level rise impacts and are calling on the community for help. Community members can contribute to the research efforts by sharing photos of king tides’ impacts to infrastructure, habitats, homes and other places of interest.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.