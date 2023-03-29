soil thermometer

Uae a soil thermometer to help you know when to plant your vegetable garden.

 Photo by Tiffany Woods

CORVALLIS — Weeks of cold temperatures and rain have unsettled the gardening season. You may be raring to get your garden — but hold on. Sowing seed or planting seedlings at the wrong time will bring nothing but heartache.

“One of the biggest mistakes people make is to plant too early,” said Weston Miller, a former horticulturist with the Oregon State University Extension Service. “They get excited when it’s sunny for a few days, put plants in the ground and think they will grow. But the seeds either rot from damping off fungus or germinate very slowly. At the very least, they’ll be stressed for the rest of the season and never catch up.”

