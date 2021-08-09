WILLAPA BAY — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials held a town-hall meeting on July 28 to provide the public with early insights into the management process, potential outlook, run trends, and possible options for next season's management. The meeting was hosted by Kelly Cunningham, fish program director, and James Losee, region six fish program manager.
The winter coastal steelhead fishery for Pacific County remains up in the air with preseason run forecast uncertainty. The final decision for the season won't be made until sometime in December once WDFW and tribal co-managers reach an agreement on forecasts and management.
The Willapa Bay watershed, which encompasses virtually all of Pacific County, does not have tribal co-management but has previously been managed with neighboring sub-regions in mind. Due to a lack of "escapement" during the 2020-2021 fishery — consisting of fish that escape being caught by fishermen and return to their natural spawning grounds — officials instituted a late decision of gear and harvest restrictions that included single-point barbless hooks, no fishing from a floating device, and an early closure on April 1.
According to Losee, the outlook for 2021-2022 remains bleak at best. Losee provided a presentation during the meeting depicting most waterways with long-term declines, worsening in recent years. Willapa Bay and the Hoh River were the only waterways that have seen recent increases in run-sizes, even within a context of longer-term declines.
"With diminishing steelhead populations returning both hatchery and wild, we were seeing increased effort and increased success by our angler community in terms of interaction with steelhead," Losee said regarding the 2020-2021 season.
Willapa Bay experienced a 120% increase in run-size in the past several years.
Like the 2020-2021 season, officials are looking at four different options to achieve abundance, productivity, distribution, and diversity goals: 1. And early closure. 2. Allowing fishing only on the Quillayute River. 3. Gear and harvest restrictions or 4. Complete closure of the coastal steelhead fishery. In 2020, officials settled on a combination between options 1 and 3.
WDFW will hold additional town hall meetings in October and November, with dates yet to be determined, to inform the public and gather more public comments before final decisions for the 2021-2022 steelhead fishing season are made on Dec. 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.