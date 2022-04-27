LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there is also a growing list of in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
Tuesday, May 3, noon — “May Garden Tips” (online): WSU Master Gardener Adam Weeks will talk about what tasks are important in your garden in May, as well as pests and plant diseases you may encounter. No need to register; just pop in.
Tuesday, May 10, noon — “Growing Vegetables, where to start!” (online): WSU Master Gardener Sara Clark will discuss what to do in your vegetable garden to plan and prepare it for planting. You will learn when to plant, how to get an early start, and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest. The FREE 1-hour presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions.
Tuesday, May 17, noon — “Tomato support options” (online): WSU Master Gardeners Alice Slusher and Nancy Andrews will show options to devices to support your tomatoes. It will include simple tomato cages that will last a lifetime, store easily, and allow easy access to your tomatoes.
Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. — “Propagating Trees and Shrubs by Air-layering” (in-person): WSU Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to propagate new trees and shrubs from woody plant material. This is done while the stem is still attached to the parent plant! The workshop will be held at the Cowlitz Co. Training Center, 1942 1st Ave., Longview, WA 98632, on the dike beside the Hall of Justice. No registration required.
Tuesday, May 24, noon — “Rejuvenating your lawn” (online): Would you like to have a healthier, more attractive lawn next year? On WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will explain how a few basic steps that will maintain and revive an otherwise healthy lawn. The free 1-hour presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions. No need to register; just pop in.
Tuesday, May 31, noon — “Escaped Ornamental Noxious Weeds” (online): Sometimes our beautiful garden plants do so well that they escape into the wild and become noxious bullies. WSU Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator, Jennifer Mendoza, will talk about these garden escapees and what to do about them.
No need to register for online programs, just pop in. Connection information (sign up for the necessary Zoom account at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09
The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. For help or for more information, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
