OLYMPIA — As the number of upriver spring Chinook continues to exceed expectations, fishery managers from Washington and Oregon on Wednesday agreed to allow 11 more days on the lower Columbia River for recreational spring Chinook fishing beginning Tuesday, May 24, in addition to two days upstream of Bonneville Dam.
Earlier this week, fishery managers increased the run-size forecast for adult spring Chinook returning to the Columbia River upstream of Bonneville Dam in 2022 to 180,000 adults, up from the pre-season forecast of 122,900. Fishery managers continue to see good passage over Bonneville Dam, which is promising news. To date, this is the 11th best cumulative count since 1980.
“We continue to see strong counts daily, which supports the increased run size estimate leading to more fishing opportunity,” said Ryan Lothrop, the Columbia River fishery manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Managers previously agreed to open the area downstream of Bonneville Dam for two distinct openings, with the first occurring now through Sunday, May 22. The second opening will take place starting Tuesday, May 24 through Wednesday, June 15. Fishing will be open on these dates from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Beacon Rock (boat and bank), plus bank angling by hand-cast only from Beacon Rock upstream to the Bonneville Dam deadline.
“By taking these measured steps to re-open, it has allowed us to provide additional opportunities while ensuring we remain within harvest constraints,” Lothrop said. The fisheries and run will continue to be assessed regularly.
The spring Chinook fishery upstream of Bonneville Dam reopens May 26 and May 28 from the Tower Island power lines (approximately 6 miles below The Dalles Dam) upstream to the Oregon/Washington border, plus bank angling by hand-cast only between Bonneville Dam and the Tower Island power lines.
Anglers should review the permanent rules for the waters they plan to fish in the Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet at https://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations, as well as check for any emergency rule changes — available at https://fortress.wa.gov/dfw/erules/efishrules/ — before heading out.
Permanent rules remain in effect through June 15 on all days (shad retention open river-wide, and steelhead and jack retention below I-5). These areas revert to permanent rules as listed in the 2021-22 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet.
Members of the public can sign up to receive Columbia River fishery updates at https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/lists.
