OLYMPIA — Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife await domoic acid results before finalizing additional dates for razor clam digs at beaches along the Washington coast.
Thus far, there has been no problem with the marine toxin, which has often fouled up clam seasons in recent years.
Below are the tentative dates for this year’s remaining razor clam digs, along with low tides and beaches. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide. All dates are tentative pending final marine toxin testing, which usually occurs about a week or less prior to each set of openings.
P.M. TIDES ONLY:
Dec. 8, Wednesday, 9:51 P.M.; -0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 9, Thursday, 10:45 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
•••
Dec. 15, Wednesday, 4:28 P.M.; +0.6 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 16, Thursday, 5:07 P.M.; +0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 17, Friday, 5:43 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 18, Saturday, 6:18 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 19, Sunday, 6:52 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 20, Monday, 7:27 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 21, Tuesday, 8:02 P.M.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 22, Wednesday, 8:38 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Dec. 23, Thursday, 9:16 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
•••
Dec. 30, Thursday, 3:49 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Dec. 31, Friday, 4:42 P.M.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
No digging is allowed before noon during digs when low tide occurs in the afternoon or evening.
All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state. WDFW recommends buying your license before visiting coastal beach communities for this razor clam season.
