Columbia spring Chinook

Chinook salmon

are considered the

Pacific Northwest’s premier seafood.

ILWACO — Fishery managers from Washington and Oregon on Feb. 22 approved this year’s recreational spring Chinook salmon fishing season for the Columbia River, with seasons expected to look similar to 2022.

The 2023 forecast for upriver spring Chinook is 198,600 fish, slightly more than the 185,209 that returned to the Columbia River in 2022, and significantly higher than the 10-year average of 150,485 fish.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.