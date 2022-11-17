Tree of heaven

Tree of heaven is invasive and is among many problem species covered by a new comprehensive gardening-advice website.

 WESTON MILLER

CORVALLIS — A new Oregon State University Extension Service website provides a trove of science-based solutions for garden pests, weeds and disease problems in one easy-to-navigate place.

The project was shepherded by Weston Miller, an OSU Extension community horticulturist who got the ball rolling six years ago when collaborators expressed interest and provided funds for what would become the Solve Pest and Weed Problems website: solvepestproblems.oregonstate.edu.

