LONG BEACH and OCEAN PARK — On Wednesday the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the Oct. 3-11 razor clam dig can go ahead.
The level of domoic acid has remained low in clam meat tested by the state Department of Health. This naturally occurring marine toxin has been within safe thresholds since May and has shown no obvious signs of spiking above the 20 parts per million limit at which clamming is not allowed.
These are the confirmed dates:
A.M. TIDES ONLY:
Oct. 3, Sunday, 4:52 A.M.; 0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 4, Monday, 5:33 A.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 5, Tuesday, 6:12 A.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
P.M. TIDES ONLY:
Oct. 6, Wednesday, 7:20 P.M.; -0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 7, Thursday, 8:04 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 8, Friday, 8:50 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 9, Saturday, 9:38 P.M.; -1.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 10, Sunday, 10:32 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 11, Monday,11:32 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
1st opener was a doozy
With generally pleasant weather after an atmospheric river blew through the first couple days, the season’s first clam dig produced outstanding results, with most people easily and quickly getting a daily limit of 20.
“Overall, it was a successful opener with a lot of happy diggers,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “The only folks we found without the temporarily increased bag limit of 20 clams were those in locations where there are few clams, or on Sunday night with higher surf some diggers got wet and called it quits — and then we encountered a few folks who said 20 was too many and they just took what they could eat.”
In all, diggers harvested an estimated 457,500 clams on the peninsula Sept. 17-25, including about 28,600 that were “wasted,” or dug up but unlawfully or accidentally discarded. The first-day harvest was only about 12,600, but that climbed to more than 111,000 on Sunday, Sept. 19.
WDFW figures more than 22,000 people participated in the first set of peninsula clam digs and that they averaged 19.5 clams apiece. Even so, diggers have barely scratched the surface, harvesting just 5.3% of the 2021-22 season’s total allowable catch of about 8.6 million clams between Cape Disappointment and Leadbetter Point.
In the Twin Harbors area, initial harvest and wastage came to 269,000 clams, with about 14,200 diggers averaging 18.5 clams each. About 7.9% of Twin Harbors’ season quota of 3.4 million clams was harvested during the initial nine-day opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.