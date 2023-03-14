Clammers emerge
Buy Now

Clammers will get to dig in north Pacific County starting this Friday, but clamming remains off limits on the peninsula.

 2022 FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH — After marine toxin tests appeared on March 6 to be good enough for clamming to resume on the Long Beach Peninsula, a test at a single location on March 12 screwed things up again.

However, the north county beach from the mouth of Willapa Bay to Westport will reopen to digging this Friday, March 17, for the first time since Nov. 1 when a toxic algal bloom caused domoic acid levels to spike to unsafe levels coastwide.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.