Heath is a good shrub for winter color in our maritime climate.

Winter-flowering shrubs should be used far more often in western Washington.

Our gray, overcast winter weather can be brightened with a spot of color strategically placed in the garden. In addition, some of the most pleasantly scented plants bloom during this season, giving an added dimension to the winter garden. Such plants are particularly effective when used in garden areas that are close to walkways and entryways to the house.

