OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fishery managers are inviting the public to join them Nov. 10 and 28 for two virtual town halls to gather feedback on fishery options before setting regulations for the 2022-2023 coastal steelhead season.

These venues mark the second and third meetings in a three-part series of virtual town halls this fall. This follows 2021 restrictions to coastal steelhead fishing with the anticipation of the lowest return ever recorded in some rivers. Escapement goals, or the targeted number of returning fish that were able to spawn naturally, were not met in five out of seven rivers last year.

