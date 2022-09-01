A few years ago, purple martin apartments were put up in the Ilwaco and Chinook harbors. The project was sponsored by the Willapa Hills Audubon Society. Suzy Whittey, of Long Beach was the volunteer project leader. The sanctuaries have been very popular with the purple martins who came to town looking for accommodation in April because there were no apartment vacancies as far as I can tell.
The purple martin is our largest swallow. It is just slightly smaller than an American robin. The male is a glossy blue color with dark wings and a long black forked tail. Its underparts are blue-black. The female has pale cheeks and throat, a pale collar and whitish forehead. Her upperparts are bluish gray, and the underparts are whitish gray. Juveniles have a grayish throat, gray collar, and fine streaks on the underside.
September is their month of departure. Some seem to have already left for their wintering grounds in South America. A few families are still flying about the harbors snatching insects out of the air for their babies who seem reluctant to fly off to grab insect snacks on their own. At least two boxes had young fledglings sitting on the top of sides of their abode. Both parents were observed encouraging their reluctant babies to get a move on! The male was quite vocal, while the female just flew in to sit beside them. I am sure she was hoping they would fly after her when she took off. It didn’t happen. I watched for an hour on each of two days. The juveniles were having none of it! Don’t they know that September is scheduled for departure? Not to worry though, there are still a few weeks before they must leave.
Locating purple martins is easier than it used to be when only one pair nested in a hole in a marina piling in the each of the harbors. The sanctuary ensures that many pairs will take up residence in the apartment complexes. Thus, several males singing their gurgling, liquid, warble from on high helps to give them away. Their song is loud and includes laughing chuckles, and slurred whistles. Female martins also sing. Their whistles and chuckles may also be in the mix. It may not be too late to see a purple martin this year, but if it by the time you visit the harbor this month, you will see them next April when they return for the next breeding season.
Martins are fine aerialists. They wheel across the sky snatching insects as they go. They fly so high that they aren’t always noticed until their tell-tale gurgling is heard. Be sure to listen and look up when you visit the Ilwaco or Chinook harbor. To see and hear the purple martins in action will make your day! Be sure to look for them.
Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
