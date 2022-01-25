The pyrosomes are back.
Sort of.
Typically found in tropical or subtropical waters, pyrosomes made a dramatic appearance on local beaches in 2017 when unusually warm waters off the Oregon and Washington state coastlines encouraged a surprising expansion north. They clogged fishing gear and washed up in small piles on beaches. Before 2014, it was rare to see them here, and never in such quantities.
In recent days, people have reported seeing some pyrosomes again on area beaches. Researchers have also started to notice them more in ocean waters off Newport. It is possible recent storms and strong currents have swept them in.
A little mysterious
Pyrosomes remain one of the least studied of the pelagic tunicates, a group of marine invertebrates found throughout the world. But they can form dense blooms given the right conditions and they seem to graze readily — and heavily — on phytoplankton and other microscopic particles in the water.
If pyrosomes become a more familiar presence off the coast as ocean conditions shift under climate change, researchers believe they could begin to have a marked impact on the food web around them.
The pyrosomes people find on our beaches are usually small, roughly the size and shape of a pickle. They are soft pink or gray, translucent, gelatinous.
Complex little things
Researcher Kelly Sutherland said what people find on the beach and call pyrosomes are not a single animal. Every pyrosome is actually a colony made up of many individual organisms, each about the size of a grain of rice. But pile them together and a whole colony can be a foot long — even longer in some species — comprised of hundreds of individuals.
Sutherland, an associate professor of biology at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology at the University of Oregon, said there are many basic questions to answer about pyrosomes before researchers can truly understand what it means to have them here now.
But with pyrosomes still only occasional visitors to the ocean waters off the Pacific Northwest, these questions remain difficult to answer.
Julie Schram, an assistant professor of animal physiology at the University of Alaska Southeast, co-authored a research paper about the pyrosomes’ visit in 2017 with Sutherland published in 2020. She no longer studies pyrosomes, but she still has many questions about them.
She found they carried unusually high levels of docosahexaenoic acid, or DHA, the omega-3 fatty acids you find in fish oil supplements. The pyrosomes concentrate these fatty acids in their tissues when they consume phytoplankton, the organisms actually producing the lipids.
But there are many other marine species that are more important to humans commercially. These have unanswered questions of their own and often take priority when it comes to the allocation of research funding and resources.
Ecosystem disturbance
Richard Brodeur, a recently retired federal research biologist, thinks pyrosomes should move up the priority list. He believes pyrosomes represent a significant ecosystem disturbance, the effects of which researchers are only just starting to understand.
The appearance of pyrosomes in Northwest waters during the marine heat wave several years ago was unprecedented. Until then, pyrosomes had never been recorded here officially in at least the past 50 years, Brodeur said.
It is a reminder, he said, “of how much we don’t know about the ocean off our coast, which limits our ability to predict future conditions.”
When pyrosomes are here in large numbers, it can be a sign of a certain set of ocean conditions, Sutherland said, and the tunicates play a role in ecosystem dynamics — even if that role remains a bit of a mystery.
But the food web is complex, with many players.
Pyrosomes’ size and the fact that they wash up on the beach happen to make them more noticeable. “But,” Sutherland said, “the community of tiny planktonic organisms is shifting all of the time in response to different environmental conditions.
“Sometimes that’s because of the ‘normal’ patterns like the shift to upwelling conditions in the spring and El Niño or La Niña cycles, but then you have human-induced shifts in the environment happening on top of that.”
“The pyrosomes,” she said, “are just one indicator that things are changing.”
