Marine mammal scientist Josh McInnes has spent nearly 15 years studying transient killer whales — also known as orcas — that inhabit the waters off the Pacific Coast from Alaska to California.
During this time, he has gained insight into their ecology, abundance, distribution, and community structure, which he shared last month for Friends of Haystack Rock’s World of Haystack Rock Library Series.
McInnes’ presentation, titled “Ecological Aspects of Transient Killer Whales off the California and Oregon Coast,” was especially timely as Pacific Coast whales participate in their spring migration.
“The open ocean is a very interesting ecosystem that is probably the least-known of all the marine ecosystems on our planet — or marine biome,” said McInnes, a graduate student at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries Marine Mammal Research Unit.
The coastal travels of Southern Resident Killer Whales — the three pods of orcas largely based in Puget Sound — have received much attention in the past decade. Other killer whales are much more mysterious.
McInnes has focused on transient killer whales — an important apex predator in the marine ecosystems along the Pacific Coast — for his thesis work, conducted in partnership with multiple other groups, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries, Transient Killer Whale Project, Marine Life Studies, Oregon State University Marine Mammal Institute and others.
McInnes also has relied on speaking to locals and tracking their whale sightings to augment his research. Individuals can report their sightings on Facebook groups such as the Oregon Coast Killers Sighting Group.
McInnes’ research, and that of partners and community scientists, has contributed to significant advances in knowledge regarding transient killer whales and culminated into the creation of a digital catalogue that synthesizes about 13 years of detailed data. This landmark publication, which came out in June 2021, is titled “Transient Killer Whales of Central and Northern California and Oregon: A Catalog of Photo-Identified Individuals.”
Behaviors and traits
Although stationed in British Columbia, McInnes also spends time traveling down the western coast and doing field work in Monterey Bay to gather data.
During the presentation, he shared that there are three distinguishable North Pacific killer whale ecotypes: resident killer whales; coastal transient killer whales; and offshore killer whales. Each creature has enough identifying features—including distinct patterns on their dorsal fins or scars — that scientists can even identify and track them individually.
McInnes’ work has primarily focused on transient killer whales, which can be further broken into different groups. The Pacific Coast transient group is the one that people are most likely to see off our localoast, although McInnes said the academic community is starting to believe there are two distinct assemblages, or communities, within that group: coastal transients and outer coast transients.
They’ve noticed other trends among the whales since marine biologist Michael Bigg first identified them decades ago.
“Transients were very much roamers: They would spend their time going from one area to another,” McInnes said. “Now, we’re starting to see a bit of a change. They’re not so transient anymore.”
Unlike resident orcas, transients travel in smaller pods, with the average group size being four to five individuals.
“By staying in smaller family groups, they’re able to use the element of surprise and able to sneak up on their prey, as well as using coordination when hunting,” McInnes said.
The diet of transient killer whales is somewhat seasonal, with a big part of it consisting of harbor seals — the most abundant marine mammal species in the Pacific Northwest. Because of that, there also tends to be an increase in sightings of transient killer whales on our coast in late spring and early summer, during pupping season. (In contrast, the resident orcas of Puget Sound and the Northwest Coast are fish eaters, specializing in hunting Chinook salmon.)
Their community structure is matrilinear, meaning a mother and her offspring. They typically stay with their family for life, although there is occasionally some dispersal when the whales hit sexual maturity at 14 to 15 years old.
“We can kind of follow these family matrilines throughout their lives. It’s quite spectacular,” McInnes said, adding they conduct complete census work that includes information on mortality and birth rights.
From 2006 to 2018, they collected more than 113,000 photographs of transient killer whales from nearly 150 encounters. From these photographs, they identified 150 individuals and 30 matrilineal groups.
Emerging research
There’s another group of killer whales emerging on which there is very little research: oceanic killer whales. A total of 40 oceanic killer whales were identified between 1997 and 2021. They are predominately found seaward of the continental shelf.
There are no links in association between these whales and outer coast transient killer whales, McInnes said, adding, “We’re not sure where they fit in.”
“We’re still learning new things about killer whales in the open ocean,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for us.”
