OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission voted last week in support of fishery managers’ plans to consider the dietary needs of endangered orcas when they set this year’s salmon-fishing seasons.
At this point, it remains unknown exactly what this will mean for salmon seasons in the Lower Columbia River and adjacent marine waters. Spring Chinook are a particular favorite of orcas, and also are highly prized by recreational and commercial fishermen.
Besides immediately adjusting salmon catches to leave more fish for the orcas, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife plans to seek legislative support to increase salmon production at state hatcheries by 24 million fish during the next two years. In the following two years — the state's 2021-23 spending period — WDFW wants to ratchet-up salmon production to 50 million fish.
The WFW commission, a citizen panel appointed by the governor to set policy for WDFW, adopted its new orca-friendly policies at a public meeting Jan. 11-12 in Olympia.
The commission also instructed WDFW to take steps to protect southern resident killer whales (SRKW) from disruptions from fishing vessel traffic.
This group of orcas, which has long been considered iconic in Puget Sound, spends months each year on the state's outer coast, Oregon and Northern California. Depending on salmon availability, they sometimes spend weeks hunting for salmon in the vicinity of the Columbia River entrance. SRKW orcas don't eat other marine mammals.
The declining availability of salmon – SRKW’s primary prey – and disruptions from boating traffic have both been linked to a downturn in the region’s orca population over the past 30 years.
Ron Warren, head of WDFW’s Fish Program, welcomed the new policy, noting that the department has been working to address those issues for several years.
“While state fishing seasons have long been subject to federal review, this new policy confirms that WDFW must play a leading role in orca recovery,” Warren said. “This year we plan to work with the National Marine Fisheries Service to develop new tools to assess the effects of fisheries on available prey for endangered orcas.”
Consistent with the recommendations of the state’s Southern Resident Orca Task Force, WDFW is also seeking state funding to:
• Beef up WDFW patrols that enforce boating regulations to protect orcas.
• Improve habitat essential for salmon survival.
