LONG BEACH — Hopes aren’t dead yet for spring clam digging on the Washington coast, but it will all depend on whether gradually falling levels of domoic marine toxin go below 20 parts per million and stay there.
Of the four digging areas, Mocrocks just south of the Quinault Indian Reservation has been closest to being able to open, but failed to quite get there in April 18 testing. The three test sites yielded results of 1 ppm, 20 ppm and 27 ppm.
“No future razor clam dates will be announced until domoic acid levels in razor clams drop below the action level [of 20 ppm] in two sets of consecutive tests, at least 7 days apart. We will be collecting samples every seven days (as low tides allow) with the hope that some beach may be able to open soon,” Dan Ayres, coastal shellfish manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said in an April 20 update.
A test near the north end of the Long Beach Peninsula found 26 ppm of domoic on April 15. This area, which is the state’s most productive clamming ground, has been the peninsula’s most problematic zone this year.
In north Pacific County, the Twin Harbors beach shows some promise, with a level of 11 ppm on April 15. It could open if the next set of tests finds a level still at 11 or less. The April 15 sample was from the middle zone of the beach, near the Pacific-Grays Harbor county line.
Tests at Copalis Beach in the vicinity of Ocean Shore found levels of 20 ppm, 26 ppm and 30 ppm on April 13.
“Re-opening this fishery after a long domoic acid closure has always been frustrating,” Ayres said. “We continue to follow the historical pattern of slowly depurating (losing) domoic acid and for the last several months we have observed the levels ‘bounce around’ considerably. As we have previous described, this is a result the individual 12 clams we randomly harvest when we are collecting samples. However, the report above shows some nice declines on all beaches.”
