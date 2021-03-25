The Long Beach Peninsula is world renowned for its diverse bird life, particularly the snowy plover nesting area near its northern end, as well as many different bird-watching areas located within state parks and the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. Considering the various educational opportunities available to learn about the peninsula bird life, I find it interesting how many bird species wash ashore and have been even more surprised about how little most visitors know regarding rescuing these stranded birds.
I’ve been a volunteer for the Wildlife Center of the North Coast located in Astoria for nearly two years and have rescued/reported over 100 birds ranging in over a dozen species. The most common stranded bird noticed by beach goers is the western grebe, easily identified by its red eyes. This particular bird is washed ashore when its wings and interior of its feathers are compromised by rough ocean storms. Once a grebe is washed in, they are at the mercy of many dangerous elements, including coyotes, birds of prey and harsh weather conditions. I concentrate my efforts after high-sea storms in order to retrieve these birds as they are washed in. This entails a gentle retrieval process using a towel to cover the bird while placing them in a bucket until I’m able to hand them off to the a wildlife center volunteer. One key is to not feed or give water to these animals, even though they are approaching dehydration and hypothermia — leave this to the experts.
If you recover a bird during normal hours, contact the Oceanside Animal Clinic in Seaview at 360-642-2232 or the wildlife center at 503-338-0331. If you pick up a stranded bird after hours, try to keep the bird in a covered box/bucket in a heated environment until it can be transported to either of these facilities.
Stranded grebes are just one species you might see on the peninsula. There’s a wide variety of stranded birds that a beach-goer may come into contact with, from a common gull to an out-of-the-area puffin. Remember is to use a soft towel to retrieve the bird as to avoid physical contact. Place the bird in a box or bucket and seek professional assistance as soon as possible.
The Wildlife Center of the North Coast is always looking for volunteers so if you would like to get involved, contact the center either by phone or Facebook: www.facebook.com/wildlifecenterofthenorthcoast/about.
Volunteer opportunities are also available for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in conjunction with Seaside Aquarium and Portland State University. Contrary to a recent assertion on social media, this involves more than counting seals or supposedly driving past debris and not picking it up — which I do contribute to addressing as a litter patrol volunteer.
Finding out how to volunteer for any of these organizations is as simple of an internet search and reaching out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.