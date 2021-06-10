Now June has arrived, we’re seeing both summer residents, straggling migrants, and even some fledglings.
It can be exciting to observe young birds learning the ropes of life, parents carrying food to the nest, and listening to the incessant singing of those announcing their territory and attempting to impress a female with the prowess of their musical ability.
This photo essay illustrates a few of the many species we’re seeing at our feeders, in our yards and elsewhere on the Peninsula.
Many thanks to the readers who have provided some of today’s photos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.