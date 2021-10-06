OLYMPIA — Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will make an announcement about the next set of razor clam digs a few days before they are set to start, depending on the results of Department of Health tests for the marine toxin domoic acid.
The Chinook Observer will post an online story once test results are made public. The toxin has been well within safe limits since May and were trending downward in testing before the most recent set of digs.
All open beaches (Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis) have increased limits through the end of 2021, with diggers allowed to keep 20 clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig.
Below are the tentative dates for the next clam digs, along with low tides and beaches. Most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.
P.M. TIDES ONLY:
Oct. 19, Tuesday, 6:47 P.M.; 0.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 20, Wednesday, 7:23 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 21, Thursday, 7:58 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 22, Friday, 8:32 P.M.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 23, Saturday, 9:07 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Oct. 24, Sunday, 9:43 P.M.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Oct. 25, Monday, 10:25 P.M.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Licenses, ranging from a three-day razor clam license to an annual combination fishing license, are available from WDFW’s licensing website at fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/login, and from hundreds of license vendors around the state.
