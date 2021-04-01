PENINSULA — The volunteers with Friends of Willapa Refuge are actively engaged in a variety of activities that aim to improve parts of Pacific County’s internationally important protected habitat.
Last week, volunteers and refuge staff planted western redcedar, Pacific ninebark, Nootka rose, red elderberry, and other native plants at the Tarlatt Unit of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.
“The weather was beautiful, and everyone got good exercise while also helping to restore this part of the Refuge to a more ecologically natural state,” the friends group said. “Willapa National Wildlife Refuge is staffed with a variety of people who are passionate about the outdoors and work to protect and restore this amazing natural treasure tucked away in the southwest corner of Washington. As incredible as these people are, they only have so many hours in the day to make things happen. That’s where volunteers come in!”
While keeping covid precautions in mind, native planting and removing invasive species like Scotch broom can be safely carried on outdoors.
If you would you like to be a volunteer with the Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, contact volunteers@friendsofwillaparefuge.org to be added to the volunteer mailing list. The next volunteer activity will be Tuesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. removing Scotch broom from Leadbetter Point.
“This can be a physically intense activity, especially if you’re tackling some of the larger plants, but small seedlings need to be weeded out, too! If you’d like to join us, meet us at the northernmost parking lot at Leadbetter Point (you’ll need to go past the state parking lot) at 10 a.m. Bring gloves, a mask, water and your Discovery Pass, and dress for the weather,” the friends said.
