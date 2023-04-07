Deckhand Kevin Koski reacts to the first coho salmon
The 2023 Buoy 10 coho season is expected to benefit from a healthy run of hatchery silvers. Charter deckhand Kevin Koski netted this coho in 2019.

 2019 FILE PHOTO

ILWACO — In contrast to rotten news for salmon fishermen from Cape Falcon in northern Oregon to the California-Mexico border, anglers in Washington can expect similar salmon fishing opportunities this year compared to 2022, with some improved opportunities in the ocean driven by better Chinook forecasts and another large coho return, state fishery managers announced.

The 2023-24 salmon fishing seasons, cooperatively developed by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife nd treaty tribal co-managers, were tentatively set April 6 at a week-long Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) meeting held in Foster City, Calif.

