Wahkiakum West looking for a directory cover photo Sep 29, 2021 Sep 29, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Interested in earning $125? How about having your photo on the cover of the 2022 Wahkiakum West telephone directory?Both could be possible. Wahkiakum West is looking for potential directory cover photos.Photographs need to be vertical and contain at least 300 dots per inch (dpi).Cell phone photographs typically don’t meet that requirement while those taken with single lens reflex (SLR) cameras do.This includes digital SLR cameras. Photographs submitted have to be of scenery located within the Wahkiakum West service area and can include wildlife but not people.There is no specific timeframe within which photos must be taken, however they need to be submitted by mid-December. Wahkiakum West will select the photo from those submitted.Photos that aren’t selected could be saved by Wahkiakum West and considered for a future directory cover.Those wishing to submit photos can send them to support@wwest.net. Once the directory and chosen photo have been published, Wahkiakum West will send the photographer a check for $125. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Photo Wahkiakum West Photography Slr Camera Single Lens Reflex Timeframe Directory Cell Phone Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTeenage boy shot in Raymond during tough night for agenciesNext 9 clamming days confirmedPine found guilty of vehicular homicideCalamitous commercial tuna season nears endIn-person learning at Ilwaco High School shuttered through Oct. 8 amid outbreakWell-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covidBag ban begins Oct. 1Fiery crash kills Raymond manRenewed: North Head icon gets new lease on lifeTwo more county top dogs departing Images Videos CommentedRod Run 2021 Trophy Winners (1)Pacific County prosecutor resigns (1)Well-loved lawyer Harold Karlsvik falls to covid (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.