Interested in earning $125? How about having your photo on the cover of the 2022 Wahkiakum West telephone directory?

Both could be possible. Wahkiakum West is looking for potential directory cover photos.

Photographs need to be vertical and contain at least 300 dots per inch (dpi).

Cell phone photographs typically don’t meet that requirement while those taken with single lens reflex (SLR) cameras do.

This includes digital SLR cameras. Photographs submitted have to be of scenery located within the Wahkiakum West service area and can include wildlife but not people.

There is no specific timeframe within which photos must be taken, however they need to be submitted by mid-December. Wahkiakum West will select the photo from those submitted.

Photos that aren’t selected could be saved by Wahkiakum West and considered for a future directory cover.

Those wishing to submit photos can send them to support@wwest.net. Once the directory and chosen photo have been published, Wahkiakum West will send the photographer a check for $125.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.