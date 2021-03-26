OLYMPIA — Members of the Washington and Oregon Fish and Wildlife commissions will hold a virtual meeting next week to discuss policy for the shared waters of the Columbia River. These discussions involve conflicting policies regarding main-stem gillnetting, along with sport-commercial allocations.
Four members of the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission and three members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 31.
Commissioners will hear presentations from staff on climate change and the current status of Columbia River fish runs. Commissioners will also discuss a path forward for achieving concurrent fisheries between the two states.
The meeting will be held via Zoom webinar; the public can tune in to the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/92171617279. Participants can also call in to the meeting at 253-215-8782 or 888-475-4499, then enter the webinar ID: 921-7161-7279.
No decisions are expected at this meeting, and no public comment will be taken.
For more information about the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit https://wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission. For more information about the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission, visit https://www.dfw.state.or.us/agency/commission/.
