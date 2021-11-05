Washington's saltwaters are wormy Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Slime worms are only a few of the many marine worms that inhabit Washington waters. This is a more comprehensive list:Agassiz’s peanut worm, Phascolosoma AgassiziiBat star worm, Podarke pugettensisBlack lugworm, Abarenicola claparediBlood worm, Glycera americanaBloodworm, Euzonus spp.Calcareous tube worm, Serpula vermicularisCemented tube worm, Sabellaria cementariumClam worm, Nereis vexillosaCoralline fringed tube worm, Dodecaceria concharumFibre-tube worm, Pista elongataFifteen-scaled worm, Harmothoe imbricataFringed tube worm, Dodecaceria fewkesiGiant pile worm, Neanthes brandtiGreen and yellow ribbon worm, Emplectonema gracileLarge leaf worm, Kaburakia excelsaGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterLined ribbon worm, Tubulanus sexilineatusNorthern feather duster worm, Eudistylia vancouveriOrange tube worm, Salmacina tribranchiataPacific lugworm, Abarenicola pacificaPrimitive ribbon worm, Tubulanus polymorphusRed commensal scaleworm, Arctonoe pulchraRed-banded commensal scaleworm, Arctonoe vittataRuffled scale worm, Arctonoe fragilisSandworm, Nephtys spp.Scale worm, Halosydna brevisetosaSlime tube worm, Myxicola infundibulumSpaghetti worm, Thelepus spp.Spiral tube worm, Spirorbis spp.Twelve-scaled worm, Lepidonotus squamatusTwo-spotted ribbon worm, Amphiporus bimaculatus Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Worm Tube Worm Ribbon Worm Zoology Biology Entomology Marine Biology Slime Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged with murder bailed out of jailJensen, Coleman leading in Long Beach council races; Cassinelli ahead in Ilwaco mayoral contestFire chars Seaview homeNew market and deli coming to Long BeachLong Beach councilors OK fireworks restrictionsIlwaco-Chinook port boss quitsCyclone slaps coastFirst November razor clam digs OK'dCalifornian honors Dylan’s memory, helps othersRevived task force tackling 'drugdemic' Images Videos CommentedObituary: John Paul Haug (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.