Slime worms are only a few of the many marine worms that inhabit Washington waters. This is a more comprehensive list:

Agassiz’s peanut worm, Phascolosoma Agassizii

Bat star worm, Podarke pugettensis

Black lugworm, Abarenicola claparedi

Blood worm, Glycera americana

Bloodworm, Euzonus spp.

Calcareous tube worm, Serpula vermicularis

Cemented tube worm, Sabellaria cementarium

Clam worm, Nereis vexillosa

Coralline fringed tube worm, Dodecaceria concharum

Fibre-tube worm, Pista elongata

Fifteen-scaled worm, Harmothoe imbricata

Fringed tube worm, Dodecaceria fewkesi

Giant pile worm, Neanthes brandti

Green and yellow ribbon worm, Emplectonema gracile

Large leaf worm, Kaburakia excelsa

Lined ribbon worm, Tubulanus sexilineatus

Northern feather duster worm, Eudistylia vancouveri

Orange tube worm, Salmacina tribranchiata

Pacific lugworm, Abarenicola pacifica

Primitive ribbon worm, Tubulanus polymorphus

Red commensal scaleworm, Arctonoe pulchra

Red-banded commensal scaleworm, Arctonoe vittata

Ruffled scale worm, Arctonoe fragilis

Sandworm, Nephtys spp.

Scale worm, Halosydna brevisetosa

Slime tube worm, Myxicola infundibulum

Spaghetti worm, Thelepus spp.

Spiral tube worm, Spirorbis spp.

Twelve-scaled worm, Lepidonotus squamatus

Two-spotted ribbon worm, Amphiporus bimaculatus

