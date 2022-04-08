OLYMPIA — Shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed that the next round of razor clam digging can proceed as planned from April 16-21 with an increased limit of 20 clams.
“It’s been a great season and we are excited that abundant razor clam populations will allow us to increase the daily limit as we near the end of the season,” said Dan Ayres, the WDFW coastal shellfish manager. “Hopefully, a larger limit will help diggers enjoy a trip, even with the high price of fuel. The tentative digs in early May will mark the end of the spring season.”
On all open beaches — Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks, and Copalis — the daily limit from April 16 through May 7 is 20 clams instead of the usual 15. Each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container, and all diggers must keep the first 20 clams they dig, regardless of size or condition.
Digging is allowed during low tide from 12 a.m. midnight through 11:59 a.m. noon only:
• April 16, Saturday, 7:03 a.m.; -0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
• April 17, Sunday, 7:45 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks (Long Beach Razor Clam Festival)
• April 18, Monday, 8:28 a.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• April 19, Tuesday, 9:14 a.m.; -1.3 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• April 20, Wednesday, 10:04 a.m.; -1.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• April 21, Thursday, 10:59 a.m.; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Additional tentative digs pending final approval for marine toxin testing are:
• April 29, Friday, 6:31 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• April 30, Saturday, 7:10 a.m.; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• May 1, Sunday, 7:47 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• May 2, Monday, 8:22 a.m.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• May 3, Tuesday, 8:57 a.m.; -0.7 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• May 4, Wednesday, 9:34 a.m.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• May 5, Thursday, 10:13 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• May 6, Friday, 10:57 a.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• May 7, Saturday, 11:48 a.m.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis (digging hours extended to 1 p.m.)
