LONG BEACH — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife shellfish managers on March 22 confirmed coastal razor clam digging reopens at Long Beach on Thursday, March 23 in addition to digs planned at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

“For the first time this razor clam season, domoic acid toxicity is below closure levels coastwide in Washington,” said Bryce Blumenthal, a WDFW coastal shellfish biologist. “We still have plenty of harvestable nice-sized razor clams on all beaches for some equally great digging during the first daylight low tides opportunities of spring.”

