OLYMPIA — More razor clam digs are planned on coastal beaches as shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from Feb. 26 through March 4.
"Exceptionally abundant razor clam populations continue to provide good digging for a lot of diggers,” said Dan Ayres, WDFW coastal shellfish manager. "With this weekend’s afternoon low tides, there is no excuse to not to get out for some great razor clamming."
Diggers are reminded the daily limit has reverted to the standard 15 razor clams. Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container.
Shellfish managers confirmed the following digs during evening low tides will proceed as scheduled, after marine toxin results from the Washington Department of Health showed razor clams were safe to eat:
Feb. 26, Saturday, 3:18 P.M.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Feb. 27, Sunday, 4:16 P.M.; -0.4 feet; Long Beach, Mocrocks
Feb. 28, Monday, 5:06 P.M.; -0.8 feet; Long Beach
March 1, Tuesday, 5:50 PM; -0.9 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 2, Wednesday, 6:30 PM; -0.8 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
March 3, Thursday, 7:07 PM; -0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
March 4, Friday, 7:42 PM 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.