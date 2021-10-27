OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind will host a series of six digital open houses this fall to discuss regional fish and wildlife topics.
Susewind and each region’s leadership staff will provide local updates about WDFW activities and fish and wildlife conservation and invite participants to ask questions.
“If you’ve ever had questions about the fish or wildlife in your area or how these species are conserved and managed by the department, this is a chance to learn more. It’s about connecting with residents on the topics that matter to them,” said Susewind. “The virtual format offers convenience and supports public safety. You can participate by video at home or even call in by phone from the parking lot at soccer practice. People have become much more accustomed to this technology.”
Details of the two for our area:
On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the first digital open house will focus on Southwest Washington — Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Lewis, Skamania and Wahkiakum counties — and touch on sea lion management in the Lower Columbia and work with WDFW partners to support salmon recovery in the Lewis River. Regional Director Kessina Lee will participate.
On Tuesday, Dec. 14, the focus will be on coastal Washington — including Pacific County — with Regional Director Larry Phillips.
Each live, digital open house will take place from 6-7 p.m.:
