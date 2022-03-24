OLYMPIA — Razor clam enthusiasts can head to four coastal beaches as shellfish managers with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife on March 24 confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from April 1-6.
“Diggers who take advantage of these spring morning tides will find plenty of razor clams that are fattening up for the late spring spawning period making for some tasty meals,” said Dan Ayres, the WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
Digging is allowed during low tide from midnight through 11:59 a.m. only:
• April 1, Friday, 7:36 a.m.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• April 2, Saturday, 8:07 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• April 3, Sunday, 8:45 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• April 4, Monday, 9:23 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• April 5, Tuesday, 10:01 a.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• April 6, Wednesday, 10:43 a.m.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Details on these and future digs can be found on the WDFW razor clam webpage: wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfishing-regulations/razor-clams.
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.
Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.
For the most part, success has been very good this past winter, and the recent seven days of digging in mid-March generated near limits of clams on all four open beaches. An estimated 27,533 diggers took home 388,655 razor clams for an average of 14.1 razor clams per digger.
Now that spring has arrived, Washingtonians should purchase their 2022-2023 recreational fishing or shellfishing licenses before current licenses expire after March 31. Anyone digging razor clams beginning April 1 will need a new license to participate. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
As in past years, WDFW is asking beachgoers to avoid disturbing nesting snowy plovers — a small bird with gray wings and a white breast — by staying out of posted areas along the Southwest Washington coast. Snowy plover nests are nearly invisible, and it is vital to give these birds the space they need to live and thrive during their nesting period, especially near Midway Beach and the north end of Long Beach. People should avoid leaving leftover food or trash on the beach — which attracts predators — keep pets on a leash, and not to go into the dunes at all, which are clearly marked with posted signs. When driving on the beach, please respect the 25 mph speed limit and enter only at designated access points. Be sure to stay on the hard-packed sand near or below the high tide line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.