Clammers stalk the surf in search of razor clams near sunset on Friday, March 4 in Long Beach. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from March 16-22 thanks to marine toxin levels remaining well within safety limits.
OLYMPIA — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the next round of digging can proceed as planned from March 16-22.
“We know that many harvesters look forward to morning digs and they’ll find a lot of nice clams waiting for them when we make the switch to morning tides on March 20,” said Dan Ayres, the WDFW coastal shellfish manager.
Digging is allowed only from noon through 11:59 p.m. on these dates:
• March 16, Wednesday, 6:35 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• March 17, Thursday, 7:08 p.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• March 18, Friday, 7:41 p.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• March 19, Saturday, 8:14 p.m.; +0.5 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
Digging is allowed only from midnight through 11:59 a.m. on these dates:
• March 20, Sunday, 8:46 a.m.; +0.2 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
• March 21, Monday, 9:30 a.m.; 0.0 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Copalis
• March 22, Tuesday, 10:18 a.m.; -0.1 feet; Long Beach, Twin Harbors, Mocrocks
Shellfish and seafood enthusiasts can also make plans attend the Ocean Shores Razor Clam and Seafood Festival on March 18-20.
Under state law, a daily limit consists of the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition, and each digger’s clams must be kept in a separate container. The most successful digging occurs between one and two hours before the listed time of low tide.
Not all beaches are open for every dig, so diggers are encouraged to make sure their intended destination is open before heading out. Diggers should also continue to respect coastal communities and residents by following local and state health guidelines.
With spring quickly approaching, Washingtonians should consider purchasing 2022-23 recreational hunting and fishing licenses before current licenses expire after March 31. Anyone gathering clams in April will need a new 2022-23 license to participate. All diggers age 15 or older must have an applicable fishing license to harvest razor clams on any beach.
