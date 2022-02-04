OLYMPIA — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public input on its draft periodic status review for brown pelicans and American white pelicans.
WDFW is recommending a change from threatened to sensitive status for American white pelican. As a migratory bird, the brown pelican will retain status as a federally protected species. Both species are common around the Columbia River estuary and adjacent waters.
The brown pelican was removed from the state’s list of sensitive species in 2016. WDFW is recommending maintaining its status with robust numbers occurring seasonally in Washington.
“The recovery of the brown pelican is a conservation success story,” said Taylor Cotten, WDFW conservation assessment manager. “Coming from an endangered listing in 1980 to removal from the sensitive species list in 2016 is something to celebrate.”
The department down-listed American white pelican from endangered to threatened in 2016.
“Given their substantial numbers and protections at primary nesting colonies, we now recommend down-listing again to sensitive in the 2022 Periodic Status Review,” added Cotten.
The draft periodic status review for the American white pelican is available for review at wdfw.wa.gov/species-habitats/at-risk/status-review. The public can provide comments on the drafts through May 5, 2022. The public can submit written comments on the review and recommendation via email: TandEpubliccom@dfw.wa.gov; or by mail to Taylor Cotten, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, P.O. Box 43141, Olympia, WA 98504-3200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.