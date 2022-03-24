Nearly a mile of shoreline on the east side of Willapa Bay will be open to public recreation, including shellfish harvesting. The site would provide public access to one of the state’s largest tidelands, known for an abundance of hard shell clams.
The public will gain access to acreage along the east shore of Willapa Bay thanks to a land acquisition approved this month by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.
MATT WINTERS
A map shows the location of new recreational access that will be provided along the east shore of Willapa Bay.
WDFW 2017
NEMAH — At its March meeting, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission gave final approval to three land transactions, including purchase of 94 acres in Pacific County to provide recreational access to the Nemah beach and over 300 acres of tidelands.
The agency has been laying the groundwork for the new recreational site since at least 2017.
According to the original proposal, the project would “open nearly a mile of shoreline in Willapa Bay to “public recreation, including shellfish harvesting.” The area is known for its abundance of hard-shell clams and spectacular views of the bay.
As outlined, the project will include an access road off the west wide of U.S. Highway 101 and a parking area near the shore.
WDFW staff say the project would likely benefit the local economy. Supporters of the project include Friends of Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, and local tourism and business groups.
