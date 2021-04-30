OLYMPIA — A mile of the Willapa Hills Trail is closing for construction. Contractors for State Parks will build an overpass for non-motorized recreational access spanning State Route 6 where the trail intersects the highway. The closure between Cabe Road west of Chehalis and the 3.5-mile trestle east of Adna will last about a year.
Currently, a blind turn on SR6 at Stearns Road, combined with a trail crossing at the same grade as the road, puts motorists and trail users — pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians — at risk, the said in a press release.
During the overpass construction, no detours are available. Park staff caution against using SR6 as a detour because the road has no shoulder. Long-distance trail users can start riding or walking at the Adna trailhead 6 miles west of Chehalis.
State Parks staff developed the bridge recommendation after receiving community input at public meetings in 2018 and 2019.
The agency’s Capital Program awarded the bridge construction contract to Tapani, Inc. of Battle Ground. The contract amount is about $3.3 million.
A former railroad line, the trail is 56 miles long and aligned east/west between Chehalis in Lewis County and South Bend in Pacific County. About 27 miles of the trail are open for non-motorized recreational use. Typical trail activities include hiking, biking and equestrian use, which provide opportunities for wildlife viewing, sightseeing and fitness. Learn more about the trail: http://parks.state.wa.us/1023/Willapa-Hills-Trail
