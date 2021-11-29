Justin and Mason Tornow, 10, of Yakima, take photos of high surf Nov. 5 at Cape Disappointment State Park. “I was just telling them how much bigger it really gets,” said Justin, who arrived a few hours ahead of the afternoon high tide.
During king tides, the log-strewn shoreline around small Waikiki Beach in Cape Disappointment State Park is often thronged with scores of spectators and nearby parking lots fill with cars. (Be sure to buy a Discover Pass or else risk a hefty fine.) These logs can be dangerous places to stand or sit — if you go, be ready scramble to dry ground at any instant.
Photographers position themselves for the perfect shot as a freighter passes behind Cape Disappointment during a lesser set of king tides this November.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Justin and Mason Tornow, 10, of Yakima, take photos of high surf Nov. 5 at Cape Disappointment State Park. “I was just telling them how much bigger it really gets,” said Justin, who arrived a few hours ahead of the afternoon high tide.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Waves crash beneath Cape Disappointment as high tide approaches.
LUKE WHITTAKER
During king tides, the log-strewn shoreline around small Waikiki Beach in Cape Disappointment State Park is often thronged with scores of spectators and nearby parking lots fill with cars. (Be sure to buy a Discover Pass or else risk a hefty fine.) These logs can be dangerous places to stand or sit — if you go, be ready scramble to dry ground at any instant.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Serious photographers use tripods to capture crisp images of towering waves at Cape Disappointment.
LONG BEACH PENINSULA — Washington’s extraordinary winter king tides begin Thursday.
This natural spectacle draws photographers from across the Pacific Northwest. Many make their way to Waikiki Beach at Cape Disappointment State Park, considered ground zero for capturing colossal waves crashing into the cliffs below Cape Disappointment Lighthouse.
A king tide is a non-scientific term often used to describe exceptionally high tides, typically the highest of the year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They occur when the sun’s and moon’s gravitational pull reinforce one another.
King tides offer a glimpse of how rising sea levels from global climate change could affect the state’s coastal areas, an observation that the Washington Department of Ecology began publicizing a decade ago. Watching king tides has since morphed into a significant midwinter attraction on the outer coast.
Storms out in the ocean and other factors often add feet to the surf’s height. While this makes for dramatic scenes of ocean power, it also poses a risk to pedestrians and drivers by pulling them out to sea or by dislodging large woody debris. It’s always advisable to watch for sneaker waves and to stay well away from drift logs, which can violently roll in the surf, creating crushing and entrapment danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.