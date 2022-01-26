LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there is also a growing list of in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
Tuesday, Feb. 1, noon — "Vegetable Garden, what to grow!" (online). WSU Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will discuss what vegetables do well in your garden. You will learn what to plant, where to plant it, and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest.
Tuesday, Feb. 8, noon — "Seed Starting Workshop" (online). WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk you through the steps of preparing the planting medium and planting the seeds and timing, proper lighting, and watering techniques. If you've never started your vegetables from seeds, or haven't been successful in the past, then this class is for you.
Saturday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m. — "Seed Starting Workshop" (in-person). WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will walk you through the steps of preparing the planting medium and planting the seeds and timing, proper lighting, and watering techniques. If you've never started your vegetables from seeds, or haven't been successful in the past, then this class is for you. A demonstration on planting seeds will follow the presentation. Enrollment is limited to 30 people. (Walk-ins cannot be admitted), and masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times in the building to protect all attendees. The cost is $10. All attendees must pre-register and pay online at seed-starting-workshop.cheddarup.com. WSU cannot accept checks or cash at the workshop. The class will be held in Longview, and the location will be provided after you have registered.
Tuesday, Feb. 15, noon — "Pruning and Care of Grapes" (online). WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain everything you want to know about pruning grapevines and how to care for grape starts.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m. — "Pruning and Care of Grapes" (in-person). WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will explain everything you want to know about pruning grapevines and how to care for grape starts. The presentation will be followed by a demonstration showing pruning techniques. Participants will receive free starts of grape varieties Canadice and Venus. Registration is $10 per person. Enrollment is limited to 30 people (walk-ins cannot be admitted), and masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times in the building to protect all attendees. The cost is $10. All attendees must pre-register and pay online at grape-workshop.cheddarup.com. WSU cannot accept checks or cash at the workshop. The class will be held in Longview, and the location will be provided after you have registered.
Tuesday, Feb. 22, noon — "Managing Roses" (online). February is the time of year to prune roses. WSU Master Gardener Michele Thomas will demonstrate steps to prune and take care of your roses to give them a great start next year.
Saturday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m. — "Raising Mason Bees" (in-person). Billie Bevers, WSU Master Gardener, will discuss the skills needed for raising Mason Bees. Orchard Mason Bees are highly effective pollinators that are very non-aggressive and become active in early spring. The the two-hour class covers equipment, seasonal management, bee biology, and management of pests. Participants will receive a Mason Bee house and cocoons of hibernating Mason Bees. Enrollment is limited to 30 people, (walk-ins cannot be admitted), and masks covering the mouth and nose must be worn at all times in the building to protect all attendees. The cost for the course is $30 per person. All attendees must pre-register and pay online at mason-bees.cheddarup.com. WSU cannot accept checks or cash at the workshop. The class will be held in Longview, and the location will be provided after you have registered.
No need to register for online programs, just pop in. Connection information (sign up for the necessary Zoom account at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09
The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.
To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. For help, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
