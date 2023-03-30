LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
April 4, Tuesday, noon: Growing Raspberries — Why should you bother to read pesticide labels? you want to grow raspberries this year, but have questions? WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will share how to grow raspberries successfully — learn which varieties do well in this area, how to plant them, and take care of them for a successful crop.
April 11, Tuesday, noon: Building and Managing a Raised Bed? — Raised bed gardens can be a great option for home gardeners. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about the pros and cons of using raised beds, as well as location, size, materials, site prep, and soil options.
April 18, Tuesday, noon: Reading Pesticide Labels: How important is it? — Why should you bother to read pesticide labels? Jennifer Mendoza, Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Control Program Coordinator and WSU Master Gardener will explain how to make sure that the product you buy is appropriate for your situation. Learn how to get information from the label to help you safely and effectively manage your problem, protecting people, pets, the environment, aquatic creatures, and pollinators.
April 25, Tuesday, noon: Starting a Garden — WSU Master Gardener Adam Weeks will discuss what to do in your vegetable garden to plan and prepare it for planting. You will learn when to plant, how to get an early start, and what it takes to maintain healthy plants to get a great harvest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.