LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there is also a growing list of in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.

Tuesday, April 5, noon — Soils and Fertilizers (online): Great gardening starts with good soil and the right pH and nutrient levels. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller and Dale Wheeler, an MG Trainee with degrees in Chemistry and Agronomy, will present a class to learn about the building blocks to build a solid foundation to have a successful garden by understanding your soil, the importance of fertilizer and planting on time.

Tuesday, April 12, noon — Container Gardening (online): Do you want to grow a garden, but you’re short on space? WSU Master Gardener Steve Powers will explain ways to have a bountiful harvest from container grown veggies.

Tuesday, April 19, noon — Raised Beds (online): Raised bed gardens can be a great option for home gardeners. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about the pros and cons of using raised beds, as well as location, size, materials, site prep, and soil options.

Tuesday, April 26, noon — Controlling slugs (online): You walk out into the yard expecting to enjoy your garden and to your dismay find your plants have been attacked. WSU Master Gardener Jen Swanson will discuss how to control slugs, bugs and other pests that are eating your plants. Learn ways to control them without spraying a pesticide.

No need to register for online programs, just pop in. Connection information (sign up for the necessary Zoom account at zoom.us), then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android at wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09

The meeting ID is 775 605 6320 and the password is 12345.

To participate by phone, call 1-253-215-8782. For help or for more information, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.