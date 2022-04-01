LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there is also a growing list of in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
Tuesday, April 5, noon — Soils and Fertilizers (online): Great gardening starts with good soil and the right pH and nutrient levels. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller and Dale Wheeler, an MG Trainee with degrees in Chemistry and Agronomy, will present a class to learn about the building blocks to build a solid foundation to have a successful garden by understanding your soil, the importance of fertilizer and planting on time.
Tuesday, April 12, noon — Container Gardening (online): Do you want to grow a garden, but you’re short on space? WSU Master Gardener Steve Powers will explain ways to have a bountiful harvest from container grown veggies.
Tuesday, April 19, noon — Raised Beds (online): Raised bed gardens can be a great option for home gardeners. WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about the pros and cons of using raised beds, as well as location, size, materials, site prep, and soil options.
Tuesday, April 26, noon — Controlling slugs (online): You walk out into the yard expecting to enjoy your garden and to your dismay find your plants have been attacked. WSU Master Gardener Jen Swanson will discuss how to control slugs, bugs and other pests that are eating your plants. Learn ways to control them without spraying a pesticide.
