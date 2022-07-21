LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.

Tuesday, July 26, noon: Waterwise gardening; growing plants using less water — Is your water bill going up every summer trying to keep your plants alive? With our hotter, drier summers, we can find ways to have beautiful gardens that are drought tolerant. WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss growing plants using less water. Learn about the ways you can add beauty to a water-wise landscape with drought-tolerant plants.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.