LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
Tuesday, July 26, noon: Waterwise gardening; growing plants using less water — Is your water bill going up every summer trying to keep your plants alive? With our hotter, drier summers, we can find ways to have beautiful gardens that are drought tolerant. WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will discuss growing plants using less water. Learn about the ways you can add beauty to a water-wise landscape with drought-tolerant plants.
Tuesday, Aug. 2, noon: Controlling the Worst Noxious Weeds — Gardens would be easy to care for if not for weeds. WSU Master Gardener and Cowlitz County Noxious Weed Coordinator, Jennifer Mendoza, will talk about how to identify and control the worst weeds that are noxious bullies in your garden.
Tuesday, Aug. 9, noon: Tending the Garden — Your garden is growing well, but when is the best time to start picking vegetables? WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how and when to harvest vegetables for the best taste and longer shelf life.
Tuesday, Aug. 16, noon: Preserving your Food — WSU Master Food Preserver Greg Lassila will discuss how methods to preserve the harvest from your garden. Learn the correct techniques and resources to use when canning food.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, noon: Saving Seeds — Do you have a favorite tomato, pepper, or other veggie that you like so well you'd like to grow it again? WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain about gathering and storing seeds for next year and beyond.
Tuesday, Aug. 30, noon: Extending your Garden Season — WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will talk about extending the growing season through the fall. Art will discuss extending your garden season, cover crops, and winter gardening. Join us to find out more about what works when it comes to gardening here and learn how to continue raising vegetables throughout the fall.
