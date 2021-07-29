On Tuesdays at noon, WSU Master Gardeners present weekly on-line free programs. No need to register, just pop in. Connection information — You must have a zoom account+sign up for one at zoom.us — then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android from this link: https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320.
Meeting ID: 775 605 6320
Password: 12345
Phone Call: +1 253 215 8782, 775 605 6320#
For help: Contact Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3.
Remaining August workshops will be held:
• Aug. 10-Noon: Landscaping for Wildlife. We all appreciate our gardens and even more when it includes birds and other wildlife. WSU Master Gardener Adam Weeks will discuss which plants you can grow that are wildlife friendly and will attract animals to your garden.
• Aug. 17-Noon: Tending the Garden. Your garden is growing well, but when is the best time to start picking vegetables? WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will discuss how and when to harvest vegetables for the best taste and longer shelf life.
• Aug. 24-Noon: Saving Seeds. Do you have a favorite tomato, pepper, or other veggie that you like so well you’d like to grow it again? WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will explain about gathering and storing seeds for next year and beyond.
• Aug. 31-Noon: Growing Garlic. WSU Master Gardener Billie Bevers will discuss how to raise garlic. Billie will demonstrate how and when to plant, what to plant and why, how to care for and harvest garlic.
