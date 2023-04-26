LONGVIEW — On Tuesdays at noon WSU Master Gardeners present weekly online free programs, and there also are occasional in-person classes available for those able to travel to Longview.
May 2, Tuesday, noon: Inviting pollinators and pest-fighting insects to your garden — What’s the buzz? WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will share how you can make your landscape and garden into a welcoming habitat for all beneficial insects, including pollinators and our pest-fighting good guys.
May 9, Tuesday, noon: How to compost successfully — WSU Coordinator Gary Fredricks will teach how to effectively compost food wastes. Learn the different ways to compost and the advantages of each method that can provide great benefits to your garden.
May 16, Tuesday, noon: Vertical Gardening — Short on space? Do you only have a small area of sunlight and want to maximize it? WSU Master Gardener Marilee Hertig will discuss various strategies to help you grow UP and increase what you can grow in limited space.
May 23, Tuesday, noon: Controlling Moles — Sadly, too many property owners know the frustration of having that vision of a beautiful lawn ruined by moles. WSU Master Gardener Sara Brown will talk about which techniques are the most effective to get rid of moles: what works and what products fail to get results.
May 30, Tuesday, noon: Growing a Red Tomato in the PNW — Our short growing season makes it challenging to have nice ripe red tomatoes. Learn some tricks for enjoying your own juicy ripe tomatoes this summer. Bonus: old-fashioned tomato cages really don’t work well throughout the growing season. WSU Master Gardeners Alice Slusher will show you two easy options for supporting your tomato plants as they grow. Learn how to make a Cattle Panel Tomato Cage and how to create and use the Florida Weave support system.
