For help, call Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3. Workshops are sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.
Nov. 2, noon — Affordable Landscaping — WSU Master Gardener Wendy Santiago will discuss ideas on landscape design. Whether it is street appeal or a restful and beautiful sanctuary in your back yard, learn how to get the job done right the first time. Hear how to bring texture, form, shape, functionality, balance and color into your landscape. Find out the common mistakes made by the novice landscaper.
Nov. 3, 6 p.m. — Critter control pests in your Garden — Do you have 4 legged “friends” having parties in your attic? Do deer treat your landscape plants like a buffet? WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will give you tips to make your garden and home less inviting to these unwanted visitors.
Nov. 9, noon — Winter care of Houseplants — Houseplants can bring beauty into your home during the winter. WSU Master Gardener Kate Martin will discuss how to grow house plants successfully. She will discuss the different types of plants to grow, caring for them and how to avoid many of the problems associated with indoor plants.
Nov. 10, 6 p.m. — Bonsai for Beginners — Here’s an introduction to a satisfying hobby. WSU Master Gardener Trisha Bonapace will demonstrate how to begin the Bonsai journey with a new tree from purchased nursery material. A free 25-minute presentation will be followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the topic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.