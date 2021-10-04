On Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 6 p.m., WSU Master Gardeners present weekly on-line free programs. No need to register, just pop in. Connection information (you must have a free Zoom account — sign up for one at zoom.us), then join from
Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android: wsu.zoom.us/j/7756056320?pwd=RzVxbTl0dXpyUjJjSDdsWnJuTXdydz09
Meeting ID: 775 605 6320
Password: 12345
For help, call or email Gary Fredricks at garyf@wsu.edu or 360-577-3014 Ext. 3. Workshops are sponsored by Washington State University Extension Master Gardeners.
Upcoming programs
Oct. 6, 6 p.m.: How to Sharpen your Tools — Join WSU Master Gardener Jerry Winchell as he demonstrates how to clean and sharpen tools before putting them away for winter storage, so they’ll be ready to work for you in the spring. He’ll share hints about storing other gardening tools, too.
Oct. 12, noon: Planting Bulbs — WSU Master Gardener Tracy Morgan will explain everything you wanted to know about planting bulbs. You will learn how to get started, when to plant, and how to care for them so they become an annual delight.
Oct. 13, 6 p.m.: Worm Composting — Do you realize that about one-third of our kitchen scraps ends up in the garbage? WSU Master Gardener Art Fuller will describe how to harness the power of worms to recycle food waste and create an amazing soil amendment for our gardens. Learn the process in which red wiggler worms and microorganisms are used to convert kitchen fruit and vegetable waste (peelings, etc.) into nutrient-rich, humus — “black gold” — compost. This is an amazing fertilizer and soil conditioner that will make your garden plants healthier and more productive. This free online workshop you will learn about this method of composting.
You can purchase a simple composting box kit for $30. The kit contains everything you need to begin your vermiculture experience, including worms. The kit also includes an exclusive link to an informative presentation about worm composting followed by step-by-step video instruction for building your own bin. Register and pay securely online www.ticketsource.us/wsu-extension-master-gardeners. Pickup of bins will be in Longview on Oct. 11 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Oct. 14, 6 p.m.: Evaluating Mason Bees Cocoons — Billie Bevers, Washington State University Master Gardener will present a workshop on how to evaluate mason bees cocoons for disease. During the spring and summer other bees, diseases and parasites can invade mason bee nests. Learn how to identify what’s in your mason bee cocoon is still viable and how to reduce disease. The program sponsored by Washington State University Extension.
Oct. 19, noon: Selecting Drought Tolerant Plants — Plants continue to suffer every summer from heat and lack of moisture. WSU Master Gardener Alice Slusher will describe which plants to select that are more drought tolerant and tips to consider when buying plants for your landscape.
Oct. 20, 6 p.m.: Propagating Plants — WSU Master Gardener Roxanne Nakamura will demonstrate different techniques used for producing new plants from your existing ones. Learn how to successfully generate new shrubs from those that are found in gardens around you.
Oct. 26, noon: Making a Rain Garden — We live in a area where we either get too much rain or not enough. If your landscape suffers from being too soggy, WSU Extension Coordinator Gary Fredricks will discuss an environmentally friendly way to create a native plant oasis that soaks up the extra rainwater. Learn how where to place the garden, how to construct it, and what plants to consider.
Oct. 27, 6 p.m.: Spice of Life (Growing Herbs) — WSU Master Gardener Carolyn Winchell will show you how to plant, grow and harvest the most popular herbs that you can enjoy fresh from your own garden. What to do with herbs after harvest will be discussed such as in preserving, storage and easy usage of these flavorful plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.